Ukraine Bolsters Air Defense Amid Escalating Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russia launched an intense overnight assault, deploying 18 missiles and around 400 drones primarily focused on Kyiv.

In response, Zelenskiy scheduled discussions with international allies to secure more funding dedicated to drone interceptors and advanced air defense capabilities.

The meetings aim to enhance Ukraine's strategic defenses amidst the escalating military challenges posed by these persistent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)