Delhi Court Clears TMC Leaders in Protest Case
A Delhi court discharged 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien and Saket Gokhale, involved in a protest case against agencies like CBI and ED at the Election Commission. The protest aimed to highlight alleged biases of central agencies towards opposition parties under BJP control.
A Delhi court on Thursday exonerated 10 senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including prominent figures like Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale. The discharge stems from their alleged involvement in a protest staged last year against central investigative agencies at the Election Commission of India.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal issued the discharge order, although a detailed judgment is still anticipated. The leaders had previously been granted bail and some exemptions from personal appearance in the case proceedings.
The protest, organized by a 10-member TMC delegation, aimed to address grievances against investigative bodies such as CBI, NIA, ED, and the Income Tax Department, accused of persecuting opposition parties under the influence of the ruling BJP. Despite prohibitory orders in force, the protest proceeded, resulting in FIRs against the leaders.
