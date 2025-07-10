Left Menu

U.S. Arrests Chinese Hacker in Italy Amid Cyber Espionage Allegations

Xu Zewei, a Chinese national, was arrested in Italy at the request of the U.S. for alleged cyber intrusions. Accused of obtaining COVID-19 research unlawfully, Xu claims a case of mistaken identity. The charges stem from hacking activities targeting U.S. institutions between 2020 and 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:15 IST
U.S. Arrests Chinese Hacker in Italy Amid Cyber Espionage Allegations

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the arrest of a Chinese state-sponsored hacker in Italy at Washington's request, despite the suspect's claim of mistaken identity. Named Xu Zewei, the 33-year-old was apprehended on July 3, as detailed in a nine-count indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Texas, implicating him and a co-defendant in cyber intrusions spanning from February 2020 to June 2021.

According to the DOJ, Xu was detained in Milan and now faces extradition proceedings. The indictment alleges that China's Ministry of State Security directed him to steal COVID-19 research and exploit vulnerabilities in Microsoft email software. China has consistently denied these accusations, with Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy's spokesperson, reiterating that China opposes cyber crimes.

Despite accusations of abusing jurisdiction, the U.S. argues the extradition aims to hold accountable those targeting U.S.-based universities and researchers. Allegedly involved in the Hafnium group, which compromised 60,000 U.S. entities, Xu faces charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to access protected systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025