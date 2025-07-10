U.S. Arrests Chinese Hacker in Italy Amid Cyber Espionage Allegations

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the arrest of a Chinese state-sponsored hacker in Italy at Washington's request, despite the suspect's claim of mistaken identity. Named Xu Zewei, the 33-year-old was apprehended on July 3, as detailed in a nine-count indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Texas, implicating him and a co-defendant in cyber intrusions spanning from February 2020 to June 2021.

According to the DOJ, Xu was detained in Milan and now faces extradition proceedings. The indictment alleges that China's Ministry of State Security directed him to steal COVID-19 research and exploit vulnerabilities in Microsoft email software. China has consistently denied these accusations, with Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy's spokesperson, reiterating that China opposes cyber crimes.

Despite accusations of abusing jurisdiction, the U.S. argues the extradition aims to hold accountable those targeting U.S.-based universities and researchers. Allegedly involved in the Hafnium group, which compromised 60,000 U.S. entities, Xu faces charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to access protected systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)