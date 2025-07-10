Left Menu

UK and France Unite in High-tech Defense

The UK and France have announced a joint initiative to develop advanced navigation and timing systems to protect critical infrastructure. This collaboration aims to counter hostile threats such as signal jamming, a significant concern highlighted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

London | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:47 IST
The United Kingdom and France have embarked on a collaborative venture to develop advanced navigation and timing systems designed to safeguard critical infrastructure. The initiative, announced by the British government, addresses escalating concerns about hostile threats such as signal jamming, notably observed in the Ukraine conflict.

Peter Kyle, the UK's technology minister, emphasized the importance of working with close allies such as France, citing the shared ambition to leverage technology for economic growth and enhanced national security. 'France and the UK both have huge ambitions for technology to boost economic growth and strengthen national security,' he stated.

As the perceived threats from hostile state actors intensify, this partnership underscores the necessity of international cooperation in technological advancements to protect national interests and infrastructure.

