Left Menu

Supreme Court Probes Election Commission's Voter Roll Revision in Bihar

The Supreme Court questioned the Election Commission's authority to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, emphasizing democracy's core principle of voting rights. The Commission defended the exercise, stating it's essential for updating voter records and argued that Aadhaar is not a citizenship proof.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:27 IST
Supreme Court Probes Election Commission's Voter Roll Revision in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court scrutinized the Election Commission of India's authority in conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, emphasizing that it pertains to the fundamental democratic right to vote.

During the hearing, the Election Commission justified its actions, stressing the need for up-to-date electoral rolls, but clarified that Aadhaar is not a definitive proof of citizenship.

The legal challenge involves over 10 petitions, highlighting concerns from political entities and civil organizations about the legitimacy and timing of the revision process. As the controversy unfolds, the court emphasized the importance of offering citizens the chance to be included in voter listings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025