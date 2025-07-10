Supreme Court Probes Election Commission's Voter Roll Revision in Bihar
The Supreme Court questioned the Election Commission's authority to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, emphasizing democracy's core principle of voting rights. The Commission defended the exercise, stating it's essential for updating voter records and argued that Aadhaar is not a citizenship proof.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court scrutinized the Election Commission of India's authority in conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, emphasizing that it pertains to the fundamental democratic right to vote.
During the hearing, the Election Commission justified its actions, stressing the need for up-to-date electoral rolls, but clarified that Aadhaar is not a definitive proof of citizenship.
The legal challenge involves over 10 petitions, highlighting concerns from political entities and civil organizations about the legitimacy and timing of the revision process. As the controversy unfolds, the court emphasized the importance of offering citizens the chance to be included in voter listings.
