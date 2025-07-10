Tensions Rise as Houthis Capture Greek Ship Crew
A Greek ship was attacked and sunk by Houthi forces in the Red Sea, with six crew members reportedly being held. The Houthis claimed they rescued several crew members but did not disclose further information.
Updated: 10-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:57 IST
- Country:
- Greece
In a recent Red Sea incident, Houthi forces allegedly attacked and sank a Greek vessel, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. It's believed that six of the 22 crew members are currently being held by the militia.
The situation escalates tensions in the region, which has seen increased maritime hostilities. Rescue operations for the remaining crew are reportedly underway.
On Wednesday, the Houthis stated they had rescued some crew members, but specifics remain undisclosed, leaving many questions about the fate of those captured.
