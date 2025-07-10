Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Houthis Capture Greek Ship Crew

A Greek ship was attacked and sunk by Houthi forces in the Red Sea, with six crew members reportedly being held. The Houthis claimed they rescued several crew members but did not disclose further information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:57 IST
Tensions Rise as Houthis Capture Greek Ship Crew
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a recent Red Sea incident, Houthi forces allegedly attacked and sank a Greek vessel, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. It's believed that six of the 22 crew members are currently being held by the militia.

The situation escalates tensions in the region, which has seen increased maritime hostilities. Rescue operations for the remaining crew are reportedly underway.

On Wednesday, the Houthis stated they had rescued some crew members, but specifics remain undisclosed, leaving many questions about the fate of those captured.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025