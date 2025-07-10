Tensions Rise as Houthis Capture Greek Ship Crew

In a recent Red Sea incident, Houthi forces allegedly attacked and sank a Greek vessel, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. It's believed that six of the 22 crew members are currently being held by the militia.

The situation escalates tensions in the region, which has seen increased maritime hostilities. Rescue operations for the remaining crew are reportedly underway.

On Wednesday, the Houthis stated they had rescued some crew members, but specifics remain undisclosed, leaving many questions about the fate of those captured.