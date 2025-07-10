Mystery Surrounds Killing of Ukrainian Security Officer
Ukraine's security service has launched a criminal investigation into the death of one of its officers in Kyiv. The officer, identified as a colonel, was a member of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The circumstances surrounding the officer's death remain unclear.
Ukraine's domestic security agency has initiated a criminal investigation into the killing of one of its officers, intensifying the mystery surrounding the incident.
The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the officer, a colonel in their ranks, was killed in the capital city, Kyiv.
Officials remain tight-lipped about the details of the colonel's death, leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances of this alarming development.
