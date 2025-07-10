Urgent Appeal to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti appeals for intervention by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, facing execution in Yemen. Convicted of murder, Priya's clemency is dependent on raising blood money. Mufti urges public donations to secure her release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has issued an urgent call for intervention by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces execution in Yemen.
Convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner and sentenced to death, Priya's legal appeals were exhausted in 2023. The hope for clemency lies in raising blood money, a requirement under Yemeni law for pardoning her death sentence.
Mehbooba Mufti has urged individuals, particularly women, to donate generously to help meet the financial requirement, emphasizing that both funds and diplomatic efforts remain insufficient.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scindia Slams Congress Over Historical Decisions and Proposed Protest
India Reflects: 50 Years Since Dark Chapter of Emergency
India Hails Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel Amidst Diplomatic Efforts
India's Record Coal Stockpile Secures Peak Power Demand
India's Journey to a USD 5 Trillion Economy: Piyush Goyal's Vision