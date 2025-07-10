Urgent Appeal to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has issued an urgent call for intervention by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces execution in Yemen.

Convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner and sentenced to death, Priya's legal appeals were exhausted in 2023. The hope for clemency lies in raising blood money, a requirement under Yemeni law for pardoning her death sentence.

Mehbooba Mufti has urged individuals, particularly women, to donate generously to help meet the financial requirement, emphasizing that both funds and diplomatic efforts remain insufficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)