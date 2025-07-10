Left Menu

Urgent Appeal to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti appeals for intervention by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, facing execution in Yemen. Convicted of murder, Priya's clemency is dependent on raising blood money. Mufti urges public donations to secure her release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:07 IST
Urgent Appeal to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has issued an urgent call for intervention by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces execution in Yemen.

Convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner and sentenced to death, Priya's legal appeals were exhausted in 2023. The hope for clemency lies in raising blood money, a requirement under Yemeni law for pardoning her death sentence.

Mehbooba Mufti has urged individuals, particularly women, to donate generously to help meet the financial requirement, emphasizing that both funds and diplomatic efforts remain insufficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025