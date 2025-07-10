Left Menu

Major Drug Racket Cracked in Navi Mumbai, Nine Arrested

An interstate drug racket in Navi Mumbai has been dismantled with the seizure of heroin worth Rs 47 lakh. Nine individuals have been arrested. The anti-narcotic cell targeted the CBD Belapur area, leading to further arrests. Investigations continue to trace the heroin's origin and recipients.

  • India

Navi Mumbai's anti-narcotic cell has successfully dismantled an interstate drug racket with the seizure of heroin worth Rs 47 lakh and the arrest of nine individuals involved in the illegal operation, a police official announced on Thursday.

The crackdown began following a tip-off about drug activities in the area, leading officers to lay a strategic trap in the CBD Belapur region. This resulted in the apprehension of two Tarn Taran residents from Punjab on July 4.

Intensive interrogations and further investigations over the following days led to the arrest of seven more individuals connected to the trafficking and distribution of heroin, a potent opioid derived from morphine. Authorities have launched a detailed probe to trace the drug's origins and identify its intended recipients.

