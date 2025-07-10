Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Emergencies' Dark Legacy

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the 1975 Emergency, calling it 'a dark chapter' in India’s history. He highlighted the excesses, including forced sterilization and slum demolitions led by Sanjay Gandhi. Tharoor emphasized the enduring scars on Indian politics and warned against repeating authoritarian tendencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:35 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the Emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, labeling it as a 'dark chapter' in India's history. Tharoor expressed that the citizens responded strongly by voting Gandhi's party out of power in the subsequent elections.

In his recent article in the Malayalam daily 'Deepika', Tharoor recounted the notorious actions led by Indira Gandhi's son, Sanjay Gandhi, including the forced sterilization campaigns and slum demolitions in New Delhi. He pointed out that these acts of cruelty were justified in the name of discipline and order during the Emergency period.

Tharoor emphasized that while the Emergency attempted to create order, it resulted in authoritarianism that left lasting damage. He urged vigilance against the potential resurgence of such tendencies, insisting on preserving democracy as a 'precious legacy'. Tharoor's remarks sparked varied reactions within the Congress party, highlighting differing opinions on discussing the Emergency's relevance today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

