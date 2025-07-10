Iran presents a growing threat to Britain, a parliamentary report revealed on Thursday. Although not as formidable as Russia or China, Iranian actions still demand serious attention as Britain's current governmental strategies appear insufficient against mounting challenges.

In addition to nuclear concerns, the threat range includes physical attacks, espionage at multiple levels, and offensive cyber operations. Kevan Jones, chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, criticized the UK's narrow focus, highlighting the Iranian embassy's silence amid calls to re-evaluate its approach.

The report pushed for further scrutiny, proposing the potential proscription of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. British security services have noted Tehran's use of criminal proxies in their operations, underscoring the urgency for action before the threats materialize further.

(With inputs from agencies.)