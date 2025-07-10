Fatal Incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Gun Battle and Road Accident
Two separate tragic incidents occurred in northwest Pakistan: a gunfight between rival groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district resulted in four deaths, while a road accident on Chashma Road, Dera Ismail Khan district, claimed five lives when a car collided with a heavy troller.
Tragedy struck in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a gunfight between rival groups left at least four people dead on Thursday. The clash occurred in the Garhi Kapora area of Mardan district, about 65 kilometers southwest of Peshawar, following a verbal disagreement escalated into violence.
DSP Shaikh Maltoon Town reported that the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, yet the deadly exchange resulted in multiple fatalities, highlighting ongoing issues of conflict in the region.
In a separate incident, a fatal road accident claimed five lives on Chashma Road, Dera Ismail Khan district. A collision between a heavy troller and a car led to the immediate deaths of all five individuals in the car, according to police statements.
