Fatal Incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Gun Battle and Road Accident

Tragedy struck in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a gunfight between rival groups left at least four people dead on Thursday. The clash occurred in the Garhi Kapora area of Mardan district, about 65 kilometers southwest of Peshawar, following a verbal disagreement escalated into violence.

DSP Shaikh Maltoon Town reported that the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, yet the deadly exchange resulted in multiple fatalities, highlighting ongoing issues of conflict in the region.

In a separate incident, a fatal road accident claimed five lives on Chashma Road, Dera Ismail Khan district. A collision between a heavy troller and a car led to the immediate deaths of all five individuals in the car, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)