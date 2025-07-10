Operation Jal Rahat-2: Indian Army Aids North East Flood Victims

The Indian Army has launched a comprehensive humanitarian mission titled 'Operation Jal Rahat-2' in response to severe flooding in North East India. This robust initiative seeks to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in areas that have been extensively affected by relentless rainfall and floods.

According to the official release, the Army has effectively deployed 40 relief columns throughout the region, successfully rescuing 3,820 individuals from dire conditions. This exercise reflects a meticulously coordinated effort between military forces and local administrations, notably in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

The operation's activities include the distribution of 1,361 food packets and the supply of over 15,421 water bottles. Additionally, medical aid has reached 2,095 people in need. Despite receding water levels, the Indian Army maintains a vigilant stance, prepared to extend further aid as situations demand.

