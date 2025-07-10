Left Menu

Indian Army's Heroic Spirit: Tackling Floods in Himachal and Beyond

The Indian Army has launched extensive relief operations across Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur in response to devastating floods. Mobilizing relief columns, the army collaborates with local authorities to aid affected regions. With lives lost and infrastructure damaged, their efforts underscore commitment amidst severe monsoon challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:28 IST
The Indian Army is engaged in extensive relief operations across Himachal Pradesh's flood-stricken areas. Numerous villages have been isolated, prompting quick response and deployment of relief columns to provide crucial assistance. Collaborative efforts with state agencies highlight the army's commitment to support the affected communities during this challenging time.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu monitored relief activities in Mandi, discussing strategies with army officials. The floods have led to substantial damages and tragic loss of life, with monsoon rains impacting the state's infrastructure severely. Key supply routes are being opened to facilitate aid distribution to the remotest areas.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army undertakes flood relief efforts in northeast India, including Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, where rivers have breached danger levels. Under Operation Jal Rahat 2, thousands have been rescued, provided with food and medical aid, as the situation remains under vigilant observation by army personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

