U.N. Experts Rally Against U.S. Sanctions on Palestinian Rights Advocate

In a significant show of solidarity, human rights advocates rallied on Thursday to support U.N.'s special rapporteur on Palestinian rights, Francesca Albanese, following U.S. sanctions against her, which accuse her of unfair criticism of Israel.

Albanese's report highlighted involvement by over 60 companies in Israeli settlements, actions condemned by international human rights entities. U.N.'s High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged the U.S. to reconsider these sanctions, advocating for constructive dialogue instead of punitive actions.

Concerns are rising globally about other nations potentially emulating the U.S. stance. Meanwhile, the U.N. experts call for collective denunciation of such measures, fearing they could weaken the U.N. system further under international scrutiny.

