Left Menu

U.N. Experts Rally Against U.S. Sanctions on Palestinian Rights Advocate

Human rights defenders criticized U.S. sanctions on Francesca Albanese, a U.N. expert on Palestinian rights, arguing they undermine international justice norms. Albanese's report accused over 60 firms of supporting Israeli activities in Palestine. U.N. officials urge diplomacy over punitive measures. This action has sparked concerns of similar actions by other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:03 IST
U.N. Experts Rally Against U.S. Sanctions on Palestinian Rights Advocate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant show of solidarity, human rights advocates rallied on Thursday to support U.N.'s special rapporteur on Palestinian rights, Francesca Albanese, following U.S. sanctions against her, which accuse her of unfair criticism of Israel.

Albanese's report highlighted involvement by over 60 companies in Israeli settlements, actions condemned by international human rights entities. U.N.'s High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged the U.S. to reconsider these sanctions, advocating for constructive dialogue instead of punitive actions.

Concerns are rising globally about other nations potentially emulating the U.S. stance. Meanwhile, the U.N. experts call for collective denunciation of such measures, fearing they could weaken the U.N. system further under international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025