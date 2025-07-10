U.N. Experts Rally Against U.S. Sanctions on Palestinian Rights Advocate
Human rights defenders criticized U.S. sanctions on Francesca Albanese, a U.N. expert on Palestinian rights, arguing they undermine international justice norms. Albanese's report accused over 60 firms of supporting Israeli activities in Palestine. U.N. officials urge diplomacy over punitive measures. This action has sparked concerns of similar actions by other nations.
In a significant show of solidarity, human rights advocates rallied on Thursday to support U.N.'s special rapporteur on Palestinian rights, Francesca Albanese, following U.S. sanctions against her, which accuse her of unfair criticism of Israel.
Albanese's report highlighted involvement by over 60 companies in Israeli settlements, actions condemned by international human rights entities. U.N.'s High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged the U.S. to reconsider these sanctions, advocating for constructive dialogue instead of punitive actions.
Concerns are rising globally about other nations potentially emulating the U.S. stance. Meanwhile, the U.N. experts call for collective denunciation of such measures, fearing they could weaken the U.N. system further under international scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
