Gang Drama Unfolds as Notorious Youth Nabbed in Delhi Shootout
A 19-year-old alleged gang member named Nitin was captured following a shootout in Delhi. Wanted for a stabbing and firing incident, Nitin was injured in the leg during the encounter. Police recovered weapons and charged him under various laws, while efforts continue to trace his associates.
- Country:
- India
In the Majlis Park area of northwest Delhi, a dramatic shootout resulted in the capture of a 19-year-old alleged gang member. Known as Nitin alias Chor, the accused was apprehended after sustaining a bullet wound to his left leg, according to police reports.
The encounter unfolded around 3.50 am near Shah Alam Band Marg, following a tip-off about Nitin's presence. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh confirmed that Nitin was involved in a July attack in Jahangirpuri, where a man named Azharuddin was stabbed and shot.
Nitin admitted during questioning that the attack was motivated by gang dominance rivalry. Police have traced two minors involved, while efforts to locate the remaining associates continue. A fresh case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered following the encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- takedown
- Nitin
- gang member
- shootout
- crime
- Majlis Park
- police arrest
- criminal activities
- guns
ALSO READ
ED raids in Gujarat, Maharashtra in over Rs 100 crore worth cyber crime linked money laundering case: Sources.
Former AIADMK Functionary's Arrest Unveils Web of Crime
Crackdown on Cyber Crime Syndicate: ED Raids Uncover Rs 100 Crore Laundering Trail
Dramatic Escape Attempt Leads to Shootout
Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Notorious Gogi Gang Sharpshooter