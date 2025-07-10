Gang Drama Unfolds as Notorious Youth Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

In the Majlis Park area of northwest Delhi, a dramatic shootout resulted in the capture of a 19-year-old alleged gang member. Known as Nitin alias Chor, the accused was apprehended after sustaining a bullet wound to his left leg, according to police reports.

The encounter unfolded around 3.50 am near Shah Alam Band Marg, following a tip-off about Nitin's presence. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh confirmed that Nitin was involved in a July attack in Jahangirpuri, where a man named Azharuddin was stabbed and shot.

Nitin admitted during questioning that the attack was motivated by gang dominance rivalry. Police have traced two minors involved, while efforts to locate the remaining associates continue. A fresh case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered following the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)