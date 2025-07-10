CBI Nabs MCL Manager in Bribery Scandal
A chief manager from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for taking a Rs 20,000 bribe. The arrest followed a complaint alleging the manager demanded the bribe to expedite compensation fund release related to land acquisition.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a chief manager from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, on charges of corruption.
The manager allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Odisha's Sundargarh district. Accusations suggest the manager was facilitating the release of a Rs 11.37 lakh compensation fund connected to land acquisition.
Initial demands by the accused reportedly totaled Rs 30,000, but negotiations with the complainant reduced this to Rs 20,000. A CBI operation led to his arrest at the scene of the bribe.
