Supreme Court's Boost to Democracy: Aadhaar & Voter-ID in Bihar's Election Rolls

The Supreme Court's suggestion that Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards be used in the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls has been seen by Congress as a democratic relief. The hearing will resume later this month, and the EC is expected to consider the court's advice regarding identification during voter verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move hailed by Congress as a victory for democracy, the Supreme Court has suggested that Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards be employed during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, expressed hope that the Election Commission (EC) will adhere to this recommendation, as the court is set to reconvene for the case later this month.

The top court did not cast doubt on the EC's sincerity but questioned the timing of the exercise, stressing that the use of various identification cards should be part of a robust democratic verification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

