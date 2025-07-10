Supreme Court's Boost to Democracy: Aadhaar & Voter-ID in Bihar's Election Rolls

In a move hailed by Congress as a victory for democracy, the Supreme Court has suggested that Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards be employed during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, expressed hope that the Election Commission (EC) will adhere to this recommendation, as the court is set to reconvene for the case later this month.

The top court did not cast doubt on the EC's sincerity but questioned the timing of the exercise, stressing that the use of various identification cards should be part of a robust democratic verification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)