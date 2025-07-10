Empowering Leadership: CPSE's Strategic Orientation for Future Success

SJVN has initiated a two-day orientation programme in Dharamshala, gathering 22 CMDs and functional directors from multiple Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). This event, in association with the Department of Public Enterprises, focuses on strategic development and operational expertise to bolster leadership efficiency within government bodies.

The programme encompasses an array of subjects central to board effectiveness, such as the role of functional directors, arbitration processes in CPSEs, and strategies for board-level leaders. Participants will delve into improving audit functions, integrated governance, and risk management, aiming for transformative leadership.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, SJVN's Director of Personnel, underscored the vital role of leadership in advancing performance and transformation within public sector enterprises. He highlighted the necessity of strategic thinking and ongoing education in navigating today's evolving economic and governance frameworks.

