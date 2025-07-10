Plywood & Foam Drone Sparks Security Alert in Lithuania

An unmanned aircraft made from plywood and foam infiltrated Lithuanian territory from Belarus, causing security concerns before officials confirmed it was not hazardous, as announced by Lithuanian authorities on Thursday.

Top officials, including Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, were briefly moved to bomb shelters. However, NATO Baltic Air Policing jets dispatched to the scene were called off when the object crashed harmlessly about a kilometer from the border.

Lithuania's defense ministry identified the object as 'homemade', sharing images of the crashed device, which resembled a small airplane. Investigations continue to understand its purpose and origin.

