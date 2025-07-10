School Tragedy in Hisar: Director Fatally Attacked by Students

A shocking incident occurred in Hisar's Baas village on Thursday, where the director of a local private school, Jagbir Singh Pannu, was fatally stabbed by two students on campus.

According to police reports, the students, who reportedly fled after committing the crime, were angered by the director's reprimands over their indiscipline.

The investigation is underway as police scrutinize CCTV footage and question other students and staff members. Meanwhile, the victim's father has called for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)