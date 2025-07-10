Left Menu

School Tragedy in Hisar: Director Fatally Attacked by Students

In Hisar's Baas village, the director of a private school, Jagbir Singh Pannu, was stabbed to death by two students after allegedly reprimanding them for indiscipline. The assailants, students in Class 11 and 12, fled the scene. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage.

Updated: 10-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:48 IST
A shocking incident occurred in Hisar's Baas village on Thursday, where the director of a local private school, Jagbir Singh Pannu, was fatally stabbed by two students on campus.

According to police reports, the students, who reportedly fled after committing the crime, were angered by the director's reprimands over their indiscipline.

The investigation is underway as police scrutinize CCTV footage and question other students and staff members. Meanwhile, the victim's father has called for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

