Nigerian Forces Strike Back: 30 Gunmen Killed in Coordinated Offensive

Nigerian security forces have killed 30 gunmen following attacks in the northwest. The operation, targeting armed groups, resulted in the death of three police officers and two soldiers. Nigeria faces increasing violence by bandit groups in its north-central and northwest regions, as well as ongoing insurgency in the northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian security forces have taken significant action against armed groups, killing at least 30 gunmen after a series of attacks in the country's northwest, authorities announced on Thursday.

The coordinated operation by police and military forces unfolded on Wednesday following the assault by hundreds of armed men on multiple villages. According to State Commissioner for Home Affairs Nasir Mua'zu, the response resulted in the tragic loss of three police officers and two soldiers.

Bandit groups perpetuate mass killings and kidnappings in Nigeria's conflict-ridden northern regions, utilizing the limited security presence to carry out crimes. The country also battles an insurgency in its northeast, further exacerbating national security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

