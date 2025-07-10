Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Faces Income Tax Scrutiny Over Asset Increase

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat has received an Income Tax notice regarding an increase in assets between 2019 and 2024 elections. He claims no wrongdoing, stating the notice is due to a complaint. Clarifications were later made about rumors involving MP Shrikant Shinde also receiving a notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:10 IST
Maharashtra Minister Faces Income Tax Scrutiny Over Asset Increase
Sanjay Shirsat
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister for Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsat, finds himself under scrutiny following a notice from the Income Tax department. The notice seeks clarification on the surge in Shirsat's assets between the 2019 and 2024 assembly elections.

Initially, Shirsat mentioned that Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, received a similar notice, but he later retracted. According to Shiv Sena sources, neither Shrikant nor any other member of Eknath Shinde's family has received such a notice.

Shirsat attributes the notice to complaints filed against him and ensures a legal response will be provided. Meanwhile, the Computer Assisted Scrutiny Selection mechanism has flagged his income tax returns for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025