Maharashtra Minister Faces Income Tax Scrutiny Over Asset Increase

Maharashtra's Minister for Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsat, finds himself under scrutiny following a notice from the Income Tax department. The notice seeks clarification on the surge in Shirsat's assets between the 2019 and 2024 assembly elections.

Initially, Shirsat mentioned that Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, received a similar notice, but he later retracted. According to Shiv Sena sources, neither Shrikant nor any other member of Eknath Shinde's family has received such a notice.

Shirsat attributes the notice to complaints filed against him and ensures a legal response will be provided. Meanwhile, the Computer Assisted Scrutiny Selection mechanism has flagged his income tax returns for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)