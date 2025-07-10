Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Assam's Eviction Drives Amid Political Promises

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain vows compensation for evicted citizens if the opposition takes power in Assam. His remarks follow a large-scale eviction in Dhubri, meant for an Adani Group project. Hussain criticizes the drives as unlawful and urges the government to halt them, fearing democratic rights erosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Assam's Eviction Drives Amid Political Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged statement, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has promised compensation for the evicted residents of Assam if the Congress party captures power in the state. His critique arrives in the wake of a significant eviction operation in Dhubri district for a proposed Adani Group power plant.

Hussain accused the Assam government of neglecting legal protocols during the eviction processes. He criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly conducting these drives to benefit the Adani Group and the central government, describing them as inhumane and unlawful.

The evictions, which impacted around 1,100 families, have heightened tensions in the region. Hussain has appealed to the Gauhati High Court to intervene, alleging constitutional rights violations amidst ongoing concerns over unemployment and economic challenges in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025