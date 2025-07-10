Controversy Erupts Over Assam's Eviction Drives Amid Political Promises

In a politically charged statement, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has promised compensation for the evicted residents of Assam if the Congress party captures power in the state. His critique arrives in the wake of a significant eviction operation in Dhubri district for a proposed Adani Group power plant.

Hussain accused the Assam government of neglecting legal protocols during the eviction processes. He criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly conducting these drives to benefit the Adani Group and the central government, describing them as inhumane and unlawful.

The evictions, which impacted around 1,100 families, have heightened tensions in the region. Hussain has appealed to the Gauhati High Court to intervene, alleging constitutional rights violations amidst ongoing concerns over unemployment and economic challenges in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)