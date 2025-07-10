Controversy Erupts Over Assam's Eviction Drives Amid Political Promises
Congress MP Rakibul Hussain vows compensation for evicted citizens if the opposition takes power in Assam. His remarks follow a large-scale eviction in Dhubri, meant for an Adani Group project. Hussain criticizes the drives as unlawful and urges the government to halt them, fearing democratic rights erosion.
In a politically charged statement, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has promised compensation for the evicted residents of Assam if the Congress party captures power in the state. His critique arrives in the wake of a significant eviction operation in Dhubri district for a proposed Adani Group power plant.
Hussain accused the Assam government of neglecting legal protocols during the eviction processes. He criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly conducting these drives to benefit the Adani Group and the central government, describing them as inhumane and unlawful.
The evictions, which impacted around 1,100 families, have heightened tensions in the region. Hussain has appealed to the Gauhati High Court to intervene, alleging constitutional rights violations amidst ongoing concerns over unemployment and economic challenges in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
