Eco-Sensitive Zones: Balancing Conservation and Local Realities
The National Board for Wildlife calls for revising Eco-Sensitive Zone guidelines to adopt a flexible approach balancing conservation and local socio-economic realities. The move aims to ease rigid restrictions that currently hinder local development in states like Himachal Pradesh, while ensuring core areas remain protected. Revisions involve extensive stakeholder consultations.
The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) emphasizes revamping Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) guidelines to accommodate local ecological and economic circumstances. It aims to address the hindrances caused by rigid ESZ rules in regions like Himachal Pradesh.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav advocates for stringent conservation in core areas, but challenges the application of uniform ESZ measures. Stakeholder consultations involving multiple government sectors and experts are recommended to enrich the guideline revision process.
Interdepartmental meetings and extensive discussions are proposed to finalize amendments. The task is to provide flexibility while maintaining ecological safeguards, allowing local developments without unintended hardships and fostering new protected areas.
