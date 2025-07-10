Vatican's Kyiv Embassy Scathed Amid Russian Attacks

The Vatican embassy in Kyiv suffered slight damage during Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital, according to a statement released by the embassy. Known as the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican's diplomatic mission reported that both its main building and service areas were affected by the early morning attacks.

Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the Vatican's ambassador to Ukraine, informed Vatican News that he personally observed drones flying over the embassy and heard several explosions overnight. The damage included the building's roof and parking garage. Kulbokas expressed relief that no one was harmed during the incident.

The attack on the Vatican's embassy coincided with an international conference in Rome on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Kyiv securing significant financial aid. In a related diplomatic effort, Pope Leo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and expressed the Vatican's readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

