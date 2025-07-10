Vatican's Kyiv Embassy Scathed Amid Russian Attacks
The Vatican's Kyiv embassy sustained minor damage during Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas witnessed drones and explosions near the embassy, damaging its roof and parking garage. This occurred as an international conference on the Ukraine war was underway in Rome, with aid commitments secured.
The Vatican embassy in Kyiv suffered slight damage during Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital, according to a statement released by the embassy. Known as the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican's diplomatic mission reported that both its main building and service areas were affected by the early morning attacks.
Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the Vatican's ambassador to Ukraine, informed Vatican News that he personally observed drones flying over the embassy and heard several explosions overnight. The damage included the building's roof and parking garage. Kulbokas expressed relief that no one was harmed during the incident.
The attack on the Vatican's embassy coincided with an international conference in Rome on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Kyiv securing significant financial aid. In a related diplomatic effort, Pope Leo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and expressed the Vatican's readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vatican
- Kyiv
- embassy
- Russia
- Ukraine
- attack
- Archbishop Kulbokas
- drones
- explosions
- Pope Leo
ALSO READ
More Harm Than Help? Rwanda’s Gender Program Fuels Intimate Partner Attacks
Pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matched with Lashkar-e-Taiba's previous terror attacks in India: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
Europe's Escalating Destabilization: The Impact of Arms to Ukraine
China Denies Weapon Supply Accusations in Ukraine Conflict
Pirate Peril: Nagapattinam Fishermen Attacked at Sea