Assassination in Kyiv: Colonel's Killing Highlights Intensified Spy Warfare

A Ukrainian security officer, Colonel Ivan Voronych of the SBU, was assassinated in Kyiv. His murder, caught on CCTV, signals escalating tensions in Ukraine's intelligence operations amidst their conflict with Russia. The assailant, yet to be identified or apprehended, fired five shots before fleeing the scene.

Updated: 10-07-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:30 IST
A high-ranking Ukrainian security officer was shot dead in a residential parking lot in Kyiv on Thursday, triggering a large-scale manhunt. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene on foot after firing five shots.

The victim, identified as SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych, was gunned down in the southern district of Holosiivskyi. The Security Service of Ukraine and police are conducting a thorough investigation to catch the perpetrator and uncover the motive for the killing.

Speculation around the assassination suggests it could be linked to the SBU's ongoing covert operations against Russian interests following the 2022 invasion. The agency has been involved in high-profile attacks, including one on a top Russian general. However, the exact reasons for this targeted killing remain unconfirmed.

