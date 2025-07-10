Mumbai Customs Busts Major Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Ring

Mumbai Customs officers have successfully intercepted a large haul of hydroponic weed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, netting a total of 33.355 kilograms valued at Rs 33.35 crore over the last three days, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The operation has resulted in the arrest of eight individuals, encompassing seven passengers and a receiver, accused of being involved in the smuggling scheme. The hydroponic cannabis was skillfully hidden inside vacuum-sealed packets within trolley bags.

This crackdown on illegal drug trafficking highlights the effectiveness of Mumbai Customs in curbing contraband flow through the airport, following three separate incidents where significant quantities of hydroponic weed were seized from incoming travellers.