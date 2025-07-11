Left Menu

Escalated Tensions in Gaza: Children Among Casualties as Ceasefire Talks Stall

An Israeli airstrike near a Gaza medical center killed 10 children and six adults amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with no immediate resolution in sight. Despite fuel aid, Gaza's hospitals are overwhelmed. U.S.-mediated talks continue as violence persists in the conflict-ridden region.

Updated: 11-07-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:02 IST
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Thursday tragically resulted in the deaths of 10 children and six adults, local health officials have confirmed. The attack occurred near a medical center, amid stalled ceasefire discussions between Israeli and Hamas negotiators in Qatar. Despite intense mediation, an immediate agreement remains elusive.

In one of the most recent and heartbreaking incidents, the airstrike hit outside Project HOPE's Altayara health clinic, while U.S. efforts led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio express cautious optimism for a 60-day truce. Meanwhile, Gaza's hospitals struggle with resource shortages, exacerbated by a blockade straining medical facilities.

As diplomatic talks continue, the humanitarian crisis worsens; reports indicate extensive damage and displacement in Gaza, with ongoing conflicts also spreading violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. With the death toll rising, both sides face international pressure to de-escalate the violence and push for a sustainable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

