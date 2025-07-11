Left Menu

EU-Israel Deal Could Ease Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

European officials have brokered a new agreement with Israel to bring essential supplies into Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike that killed 15 people outside a medical clinic. The EU aims to open aid corridors and prevent aid diversion by Hamas, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 11-07-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:46 IST
European officials have announced a deal with Israel to facilitate the entry of much-needed food and fuel into Gaza. This breakthrough follows an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals, including 10 children, outside a medical clinic.

This move has sparked outrage among humanitarian groups, highlighting the desperate need for aid in the region. Amidst this, Israel has agreed to the EU's call to open more crossings, allowing aid trucks into Gaza and repairing crucial infrastructure, all while ensuring aid does not fall into the hands of militants.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, with over 57,000 Palestinians reported dead, the EU deal aims to provide immediate relief to the beleaguered region, while navigating the complexities of ongoing negotiations involving multiple international stakeholders.

