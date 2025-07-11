Left Menu

Bipartisan Sanctions Bill: A Strategic Game-Changer Against Russia

A new bipartisan U.S. sanctions package aims to pressure Russia by slapping a 500% tariff on imports from countries buying Russian energy. Senators Graham and Blumenthal believe this 'game-changer' legislation will force Moscow to negotiate, bolstering support for Ukraine through a coalition of international allies.

Updated: 11-07-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 03:47 IST
Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have introduced a bipartisan U.S. sanctions package that could significantly impact Russia's energy trade. The proposed bill calls for a 500% tariff on goods imported from nations that continue to purchase Russian oil, gas, and uranium, targeting countries like China and India.

The senators hope to pass the legislation before the Senate's August recess, aiming to provide the U.S. President with the necessary tools to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations. This initiative also seeks to reassure European allies and Ukraine of continued U.S. support.

The bill enjoys strong bipartisan backing and is seen as a major shift in strategy against Moscow. However, President Trump has reservations about the waiver authority within the bill, preferring full control over potential sanctions relief, a condition still under negotiation.

