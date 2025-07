U.S. Investigates DEI Practices at Minnesota and George Mason University

The U.S. government launched investigations into diversity hiring practices and inclusion initiatives at the state of Minnesota and George Mason University on Thursday, highlighting President Donald Trump's latest actions against such programs.

The U.S. Education Department is investigating George Mason University over its DEI policies, alleging that they violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits racial discrimination in federally funded education programs.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is probing Minnesota's employment policies for race- and sex-based discrimination. The inquiries come amid Trump's broader efforts to dismantle diversity policies, which he regards as anti-meritocratic and discriminatory towards white people and men.