U.N. Report Finds No Active Ties Between Al Qaeda and Syria Interim Government

A U.N. report indicates no active links between Al Qaeda and Syria's interim government, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham. This could bolster U.S. efforts to lift U.N. sanctions on Syria. The report highlights challenges, including foreign fighter issues and needing Security Council backing, especially against Russian and Chinese concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 05:05 IST
A recent U.N. report suggests there are no current active connections between Al Qaeda and the Islamist group at the helm of Syria's interim government, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham. With the group having severed its ties in 2016, this revelation potentially supports the U.S.'s anticipated move to withdraw U.N. sanctions on Syria.

The report, while yet to be officially published, indicates that the U.S. may push for the removal of sanctions on HTS and its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa—who aims for a democratic Syria. The document, based on input from U.N. member states, spans the first half of 2022, covering the phase until June 22.

Despite these developments, the U.S. faces significant diplomatic hurdles, needing Russia and China's support for sanction relief. Complications arise over foreign fighters and China's concerns about Uyghur militants from the Turkistan Islamic Party. The report underlines the critical issue of integrating foreign fighters into Syria's new military structure.

