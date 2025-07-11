Zelenskiy Rallies U.S. Support for Enhanced Air Defences and Sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed enhanced air defenses and increased sanctions against Russia with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. The talks in Rome focused on U.S. military aid, joint weapons production, and legislation for harsher sanctions. Recent Russian attacks on Ukraine have escalated, emphasizing the need for strengthened defenses.
In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defense against escalating Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. The focus was on improving air defenses and intensifying sanctions against Moscow.
During the meeting in Rome, Zelenskiy emphasized the pressing need for interceptor drones to counter Russia's use of drones in their assaults. He expressed Ukraine's readiness to collaborate with Europe on acquiring substantial U.S. defense packages.
Amid recent increased attacks by Russian forces, Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of U.S. military aid and praised Germany and Norway for their support with Patriot missile systems. The legislative proposal for tougher sanctions aims to increase tariffs and pressurize nations trading with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- sanctions
- defense
- air defense
- Blumenthal
- Graham
- U.S. aid
- missiles
ALSO READ
Fluminense's Stalwart Defense Secures Knockout Spot at Club World Cup
Trump's Bold Defense Budget: Troop Raises and High-Tech Investments Amid Cutbacks
France's Covert Drone Defense: Unsung Heroes of the Middle East Ceasefire
Taiwan's Determined Defense: A Stand Against China's Military Threats
NATO's Defense Budget Boost: Russia Unfazed