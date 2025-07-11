Zelenskiy Rallies U.S. Support for Enhanced Air Defences and Sanctions

In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defense against escalating Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. The focus was on improving air defenses and intensifying sanctions against Moscow.

During the meeting in Rome, Zelenskiy emphasized the pressing need for interceptor drones to counter Russia's use of drones in their assaults. He expressed Ukraine's readiness to collaborate with Europe on acquiring substantial U.S. defense packages.

Amid recent increased attacks by Russian forces, Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of U.S. military aid and praised Germany and Norway for their support with Patriot missile systems. The legislative proposal for tougher sanctions aims to increase tariffs and pressurize nations trading with Russia.

