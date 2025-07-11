Germany Boosts F-35 Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions

Germany is set to expand its F-35 fighter jet fleet following a report by Politico on Friday, which cites sources indicating plans to purchase 15 more jets. This acquisition will raise the U.S.-made fleet tally to 50.

The decision surfaces amid escalating tensions with France concerning the Franco-German FCAS fighter jet project. France's recent demand for an 80% workshare sparked further discord, casting doubt on the project's timely progression.

Germany has initially committed to 35 F-35s as part of a strategy to replace 85 aging Tornado jets. However, new NATO weapon and troop targets necessitate a recalibrated strategy, suggesting a potential rise in the number of fighter jets required.

(With inputs from agencies.)