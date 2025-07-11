Germany Boosts F-35 Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions
Germany plans to bolster its fleet of F-35 fighter jets by procuring an additional 15 units, increasing its total to 50. This move comes as tensions rise between Germany and France over the joint FCAS project due to disagreements on workshare distribution and intellectual property rights.
Germany is set to expand its F-35 fighter jet fleet following a report by Politico on Friday, which cites sources indicating plans to purchase 15 more jets. This acquisition will raise the U.S.-made fleet tally to 50.
The decision surfaces amid escalating tensions with France concerning the Franco-German FCAS fighter jet project. France's recent demand for an 80% workshare sparked further discord, casting doubt on the project's timely progression.
Germany has initially committed to 35 F-35s as part of a strategy to replace 85 aging Tornado jets. However, new NATO weapon and troop targets necessitate a recalibrated strategy, suggesting a potential rise in the number of fighter jets required.
(With inputs from agencies.)
