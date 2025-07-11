Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea of Cartoonist Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court will review the anticipatory bail plea of Hemant Malviya, an Indore-based cartoonist accused of posting objectionable content against PM Modi and RSS on social media. The Madhya Pradesh High Court denied his bail citing misuse of freedom of speech, sparking legal and public debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:13 IST
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Hemant Malviya, a cartoonist from Indore, accused of posting 'objectionable' content in the form of cartoons featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers. A bench led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi is set to hear the case on July 14, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court previously denied Malviya bail.

Advocate Vrinda Grover argued that the matter revolved around a cartoon created by Malviya during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Grover criticized the high court's rejection, citing that previous landmark cases related to freedom of speech were ignored. The court, however, indicated that Malviya's actions were a gross misuse of this freedom.

Malviya is facing charges for upsetting communal harmony and insulting religious sentiments, specifically through depictions involving Lord Shiva. The FIR filed against him includes accusations of spreading indecent material with the intent to defame the RSS. The case raises significant questions about the balance between artistic liberty and legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

