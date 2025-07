Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strike Against Terror

India has successfully executed a precision military operation known as Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites within Pakistan's borders. This action, lauded by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlights India's growing technological prowess in defense.

The operation, which took place on May 7, was completed in less than half an hour, lasting just 23 minutes. Doval emphasized the meticulous planning involved, allowing India to strike with exacting accuracy.

Speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Doval pointed out the absence of any damage or unfavorable outcomes on the Indian side, despite Pakistan's subsequent claims. The operation's success underscores India's ability to neutralize threats efficiently.