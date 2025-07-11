Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Key Suspects of Notorious Bombings Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terror Squad recently apprehended three individuals involved in notorious bombings, marking the end of a decades-long manhunt. The suspects, Abubacker Siddique, Mohammed Ali, and Sadiq alias Tailor Raja, were wanted for their roles in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts and the 2013 Malleswaram bomb blast in Bengaluru.

The meticulously planned operations, codenamed 'Aram' and 'Agazhi,' were conducted in partnership with police forces from the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The suspects, who had been elusive for nearly 30 years, were effectively tracked down using advanced intelligence techniques and have since been remanded to custody.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal lauded the professionalism of the ATS, affirming the ongoing investigation into the suspects' potential links to banned outfits and their activities across South India. The systematic operations underscore the crucial role of inter-state cooperation in tackling terrorism.

