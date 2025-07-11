Left Menu

Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Key Suspects of Notorious Bombings Arrested

After a meticulous operation by the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terror Squad, three terror suspects involved in notorious bombings were arrested. The suspects, wanted for decades, included Abubacker Siddique, Mohammed Ali, and Sadiq alias Tailor Raja. Their capture was a result of coordination with police forces in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:27 IST
Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Key Suspects of Notorious Bombings Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terror Squad recently apprehended three individuals involved in notorious bombings, marking the end of a decades-long manhunt. The suspects, Abubacker Siddique, Mohammed Ali, and Sadiq alias Tailor Raja, were wanted for their roles in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts and the 2013 Malleswaram bomb blast in Bengaluru.

The meticulously planned operations, codenamed 'Aram' and 'Agazhi,' were conducted in partnership with police forces from the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The suspects, who had been elusive for nearly 30 years, were effectively tracked down using advanced intelligence techniques and have since been remanded to custody.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal lauded the professionalism of the ATS, affirming the ongoing investigation into the suspects' potential links to banned outfits and their activities across South India. The systematic operations underscore the crucial role of inter-state cooperation in tackling terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025