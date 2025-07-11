Operation Sindoor Showcases India's Strategic Precision

In a demonstration of strategic acumen, India executed Operation Sindoor with pinpoint precision, effectively targeting terrorist sites across Pakistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval announced on Friday. Speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Doval lauded India's capability in neutralizing cross-border threats using indigenous technology.

The operation, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack killing 26, was completed in a swift 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7. Doval emphasized that India's forces managed to hit all nine predetermined targets without causing unintended damage, asserting a complete success backed by satellite imagery, despite international skepticism.

Addressing the technological rigor of the country, Doval underscored the importance of developing homegrown technology to avoid strategic lag. He acknowledged the swift development of 5G technology by IIT Madras and the private sector, contrasting it with other countries' timelines. He reiterated the importance of sourcing technology components from trusted origins to safeguard national security.