High-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safe Journey for Kanwar Pilgrims

Authorities have ramped up security for the Kanwar Yatra with a cutting-edge surveillance grid, ensuring the safe passage of pilgrims and maintaining public order. State-of-the-art technology includes 29,454 CCTV cameras and 395 high-tech drones that deliver real-time feeds to top police officials.

The new surveillance measures are bolstered by a modern control room, inspired by the Mahakumbh security setup, which operates continuously to provide real-time oversight of the pilgrimage and nearby Shiv temples. To further maintain peace, a dedicated social media team actively monitors online platforms for misinformation.

In a massive deployment effort, the Uttar Pradesh government has dispatched a large force of officers, including female personnel, to bolster security. Coordination with neighboring states through a joint WhatsApp group ensures quick exchanges of crucial information, promising a secure and serene journey for all pilgrims.

