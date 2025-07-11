Left Menu

High-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safe Journey for Kanwar Pilgrims

A comprehensive security system, featuring extensive CCTV coverage and advanced drones, is in place for the Kanwar Yatra. With thousands of officers deployed and a continuous monitoring setup, the safety of pilgrims is prioritized. Additionally, a dedicated team combats misinformation to maintain peace and order throughout the pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:14 IST
High-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safe Journey for Kanwar Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have ramped up security for the Kanwar Yatra with a cutting-edge surveillance grid, ensuring the safe passage of pilgrims and maintaining public order. State-of-the-art technology includes 29,454 CCTV cameras and 395 high-tech drones that deliver real-time feeds to top police officials.

The new surveillance measures are bolstered by a modern control room, inspired by the Mahakumbh security setup, which operates continuously to provide real-time oversight of the pilgrimage and nearby Shiv temples. To further maintain peace, a dedicated social media team actively monitors online platforms for misinformation.

In a massive deployment effort, the Uttar Pradesh government has dispatched a large force of officers, including female personnel, to bolster security. Coordination with neighboring states through a joint WhatsApp group ensures quick exchanges of crucial information, promising a secure and serene journey for all pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025