Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and China Seek Cooperation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in constructive talks at a Malaysian summit, aiming to explore cooperative areas while managing differences. The discussions stressed the importance of maintaining open communication channels to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:14 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a regional summit in Malaysia on Friday.

The meeting, described as 'constructive and pragmatic' by the U.S. State Department, underscored a mutual commitment to maintain open communication channels between the two nations.

Both parties agreed to identify areas for potential cooperation, while also addressing and managing their differences, according to a statement from a State Department spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

