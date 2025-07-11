Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and China Seek Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a regional summit in Malaysia on Friday.

The meeting, described as 'constructive and pragmatic' by the U.S. State Department, underscored a mutual commitment to maintain open communication channels between the two nations.

Both parties agreed to identify areas for potential cooperation, while also addressing and managing their differences, according to a statement from a State Department spokesperson.

