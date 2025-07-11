Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and China Seek Cooperation
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in constructive talks at a Malaysian summit, aiming to explore cooperative areas while managing differences. The discussions stressed the importance of maintaining open communication channels to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a regional summit in Malaysia on Friday.
The meeting, described as 'constructive and pragmatic' by the U.S. State Department, underscored a mutual commitment to maintain open communication channels between the two nations.
Both parties agreed to identify areas for potential cooperation, while also addressing and managing their differences, according to a statement from a State Department spokesperson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SCO Defence Ministers' Conclave: A Push for Regional Security and Cooperation
Russia Presses Iran for Continued IAEA Cooperation Amid Tensions
Greece's Call for Libya Cooperation to Curb Migration Surges
Russia Calls for Continued Iran-IAEA Cooperation Amid Tensions
Greece Seeks Libya's Cooperation to Curb Migration