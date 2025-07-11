UP ATS Crackdown: Chhangur Baba's Alleged Conversion Racket Unveiled

In a significant action, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team reached Madhpur village in Utraula, targeting the alleged forced religious conversion case linked to Jalaluddin, commonly known as Chhangur Baba. Important documents were collected from his mansion during the operation, police sources disclosed.

Chhangur Baba is accused of orchestrating an extensive religious conversion scheme, with the ATS securing his custody for a week following his recent arrest. Alongside him, a second suspect, Neetu (alias Nasreen), was also detained, both purported to play major roles in the conspiracy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that initial investigations suggest the activities of Chhangur Baba were not just anti-social but also a threat to national security. As part of the crackdown, unauthorized constructions on government lands linked to him were demolished by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)