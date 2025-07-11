Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Thane Murder
An autorickshaw driver named Samadhan Arjun Suryavanshi has been arrested in Thane city for allegedly murdering a minor girl. The girl's body was found on July 5, and investigations led police to Suryavanshi through CCTV footage. He is accused of strangling the girl after picking her up in his rickshaw.
Authorities in Thane have arrested Samadhan Arjun Suryavanshi, an autorickshaw driver, in connection with the murder of a minor girl. The tragic incident came to light when the girl's body was discovered on July 5 within the jurisdiction of the Kasarwadavli police station.
An investigation revealed that the young girl left her home on July 4, with CCTV footage capturing her movements from her residence to the rickshaw stand at Thane railway station. This pivotal evidence led law enforcement to track down Suryavanshi, who was apprehended in Lokmanya Nagar on Thursday.
The 40-year-old driver allegedly drove the victim to an isolated area near Waghbil and strangled her. Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the crime. Suryavanshi faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is in police custody until July 17.
