Delhi Cracks Down on Firecracker Sales to Combat Pollution

The Delhi Police have instructed e-commerce and social media platforms to stop selling and delivering firecrackers in Delhi immediately. This action follows directives from the Delhi government and the Supreme Court to reduce air pollution caused by firecrackers. Key establishments are warned of criminal prosecution for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:48 IST
The Delhi Police has taken decisive action against the sale and delivery of firecrackers in the capital. E-commerce and social media platforms were officially ordered to discontinue listings and sales of firecrackers immediately, according to a police statement issued on Friday.

This directive follows a December 19, 2024, order from the Delhi government and a May 6, 2025, Supreme Court ruling in the MC Mehta vs Union of India case, stressing the urgency to combat air pollution attributed to firecrackers.

Platforms are required to enforce location-based restrictions to prevent any deliveries in Delhi. Additionally, venues like banquet halls, marriage venues, and hotels have been directed to comply, with any breaches facing legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

