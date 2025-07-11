Left Menu

Gujarat: A Decade of Employment and Development Vision

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a 10-year recruitment calendar for all state departments. This initiative is part of broader developmental strides underscored by PM Modi's online recruitment system. Appointments for conductors and water supply officers were distributed, highlighting Gujarat's evolution under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:08 IST
In a significant move, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a comprehensive recruitment calendar for the state, spanning the next decade. This announcement was made during a ceremonial event where appointment letters were distributed to over 2,320 newly appointed conductors for the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 144 officers for the state's water supply department.

The Chief Minister attributed this initiative to the online recruitment system introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has dramatically expedited and brought transparency to the hiring process. Patel emphasized that Gujarat's developmental progress, particularly in water management, serves as a national role model. The state's transformation from water scarcity to surplus is highlighted by the successful implementation of projects like Sujalam Sufalam and the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojana.

The GSRTC has not only embraced cutting-edge technology in its operations, such as online ticketing and QR code applications, but also undergone a fleet transformation with the introduction of AC sleeper and electric buses, spearheaded under Modi's leadership. In a nod to social inclusivity and progress, the tradition of hiring women and differently-abled individuals as bus conductors continues to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

