PKK Disarmament: A Step Toward Lasting Peace

In a historic move, the Kurdish separatist group PKK has initiated disarmament, marking a vital phase in the peace process with Turkey. PKK forces, following leader Abdullah Öcalan's urging, began laying down arms in northern Iraq. The effort aims for eventual peace and Kurdish political integration within Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sulaimaniyah | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kurdish separatist group, PKK, has begun the process of disarmament in northern Iraq, a significant step in their peace journey. This ceremonial act signifies a shift in their four-decade-long insurgency against Turkey, aligning with recent calls from PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The PKK announced its intention to disband and abandon armed conflict, which has waged since 1984, following Öcalan's video message advocating for politics over warfare. This initiative comes as part of a broader five-phase peace effort involving political integration and reconciliation.

Key figures, including Turkey's Parliament Speaker and nationalist allies, have expressed optimism but caution that challenges remain. This unfolding peace process, steeped in a history of failed attempts, carries hopeful prospects for ending decades of regional violence.

