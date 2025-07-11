PKK Disarmament: A Step Toward Lasting Peace

The Kurdish separatist group, PKK, has begun the process of disarmament in northern Iraq, a significant step in their peace journey. This ceremonial act signifies a shift in their four-decade-long insurgency against Turkey, aligning with recent calls from PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The PKK announced its intention to disband and abandon armed conflict, which has waged since 1984, following Öcalan's video message advocating for politics over warfare. This initiative comes as part of a broader five-phase peace effort involving political integration and reconciliation.

Key figures, including Turkey's Parliament Speaker and nationalist allies, have expressed optimism but caution that challenges remain. This unfolding peace process, steeped in a history of failed attempts, carries hopeful prospects for ending decades of regional violence.

