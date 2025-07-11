Left Menu

Kerala Forest Department Summons Complainant in Leopard Tooth Necklace Case

The Kerala Forest Department has taken action on a complaint against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly wearing a necklace with a leopard tooth. Youth Congress leader A A Mohamed Hashim filed the complaint, and a meeting is scheduled to record his statement. The minister has not responded to the allegations.

The Kerala Forest Department has initiated proceedings on a complaint involving Union Minister Suresh Gopi, accused of donning a necklace featuring a purported leopard tooth. The complainant, Youth Congress leader A A Mohamed Hashim, has been summoned to provide his statement.

Hashim's complaint, initially lodged with the Divisional Forest Officer of Thrissur, was subsequently directed to the Pattikkad Range Forest Officer. The officer confirmed the receipt and noted that Hashim is to appear before them on July 21 to provide any supporting documents or evidence.

According to officials, failure to attend will result in the case being closed. Any further actions depend on the verification of Hashim's statement and evidence. The Union Minister has yet to comment on these accusations.

