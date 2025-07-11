Left Menu

Safety Measures and School Closures Planned for Braj Mandal Yatra

In preparation for the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 14, 2,500 police personnel will be deployed in Haryana's Nuh district. The event's security plan includes checkpoints and video monitoring. Schools will remain closed due to anticipated traffic disruptions along the Yatra route.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:57 IST
In anticipation of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra set for July 14, robust security measures are underway in Haryana's Nuh district. According to recent statements, 2,500 police officers will be present to ensure safety during the event.

Officials have set up 28 checkpoints, where rigorous video surveillance and checks will occur. Security measures include the deployment of mounted police, sniffer dogs, a bomb squad, and drones, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the procession.

Moreover, to mitigate potential inconveniences caused by the Yatra, schools in Nuh will remain closed, as diversions are anticipated to impact regular commutes. The decision aims to prioritize student safety and maintain an orderly environment.

