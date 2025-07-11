Safety Measures and School Closures Planned for Braj Mandal Yatra

In anticipation of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra set for July 14, robust security measures are underway in Haryana's Nuh district. According to recent statements, 2,500 police officers will be present to ensure safety during the event.

Officials have set up 28 checkpoints, where rigorous video surveillance and checks will occur. Security measures include the deployment of mounted police, sniffer dogs, a bomb squad, and drones, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the procession.

Moreover, to mitigate potential inconveniences caused by the Yatra, schools in Nuh will remain closed, as diversions are anticipated to impact regular commutes. The decision aims to prioritize student safety and maintain an orderly environment.

