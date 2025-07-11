Left Menu

Dehra District Police Initiates 'Law School' and 'Explore Your Future'

The Dehra police district in Himachal Pradesh has launched the 'Law School' and 'Explore Your Future' initiatives to educate students and local communities on legal and social issues while providing career counseling. It involves local organizations and offers guidance to the youth by police officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:11 IST
Dehra District Police Initiates 'Law School' and 'Explore Your Future'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious outreach effort, the Dehra police district in Himachal Pradesh has unveiled new initiatives named 'Law School' and 'Explore Your Future' to educate students and communities.

The programs focus on key legal, social issues, and provide career counseling, aiming to foster an informed society.

Conducted by police officials, these initiatives offer unique support in both safety and career aspirations for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025