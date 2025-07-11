Dehra District Police Initiates 'Law School' and 'Explore Your Future'
The Dehra police district in Himachal Pradesh has launched the 'Law School' and 'Explore Your Future' initiatives to educate students and local communities on legal and social issues while providing career counseling. It involves local organizations and offers guidance to the youth by police officers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:11 IST
In an ambitious outreach effort, the Dehra police district in Himachal Pradesh has unveiled new initiatives named 'Law School' and 'Explore Your Future' to educate students and communities.
The programs focus on key legal, social issues, and provide career counseling, aiming to foster an informed society.
Conducted by police officials, these initiatives offer unique support in both safety and career aspirations for the youth.
