Tragedy in Balochistan: Bus Passengers' Gruesome Fate

Nine bus passengers were murdered in Balochistan by insurgents from the Baloch Liberation Front. The victims, identified as laborers from Punjab, were targeted for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence. This attack emphasizes ongoing tensions around resource distribution and regional autonomy in the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:28 IST
In a disturbing development in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the bullet-ridden bodies of nine bus passengers were discovered after being kidnapped by insurgents, according to officials.

The Baloch Liberation Front, responsible for the killings, accused the victims of espionage for Pakistani intelligence. Government officials said the passengers, primarily laborers from Punjab, were seized from two buses.

This incident highlights ongoing insurgent activity, driven by claims of resource exploitation and demands for greater regional autonomy. The Baloch Liberation Army, another key group, has recently intensified its attacks, notably against Pakistan's military and Chinese interests, amplifying regional tensions.

